Local Limelight with Pendo CEO and co-founder Todd Olson
Todd Olson is the is the leader of one of Raleigh's most promising startups.
What's happening: Pendo raised $150 million from investors in 2021 and recently opened an office in the Raleigh Crossing tower downtown.
- Pendo has plans to hire around 400 people this year.
Axios chatted with Olson for our recurring Local Limelight series. Read on for his picks:
- 🍽 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: Crawford & Son.
- 🛫 What do you think the Triangle is missing: At the moment, direct international flights. And I would say access to really high-quality ethnic food. We still don't have enough of it.
- 📰 What's your first read in the morning? Wall Street Journal.
- 📖 Last great book you read: "Amp It Up" by Frank Slootman, the CEO of Snowflake Computing.
- 🎧 Go-to podcast: Three Cartoon Avatars or Pivot, the Kara Swisher podcast.
- ⛵Favorite Long Weekend Spot: Topsail Beach
- 💻 How did you end up in the Triangle: I got recruited down here by a company called TogetherSoft to run product engineering for them.
- 📺 How do you unwind at the end of the day: Probably just hanging out with my family, watching Netflix like everyone else. I am catching up on "Bridgerton" season two.
