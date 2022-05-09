7 hours ago - News

Local Limelight with Pendo CEO and co-founder Todd Olson

Zachery Eanes
Photo illustration: Maura Losch/Axios. Photo: Pendo.

Todd Olson is the is the leader of one of Raleigh's most promising startups.

What's happening: Pendo raised $150 million from investors in 2021 and recently opened an office in the Raleigh Crossing tower downtown.

  • Pendo has plans to hire around 400 people this year.

Axios chatted with Olson for our recurring Local Limelight series. Read on for his picks:

  • 🍽 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: Crawford & Son.
  • 🛫 What do you think the Triangle is missing: At the moment, direct international flights. And I would say access to really high-quality ethnic food. We still don't have enough of it.
  • 📰 What's your first read in the morning? Wall Street Journal.
  • 📖 Last great book you read: "Amp It Up" by Frank Slootman, the CEO of Snowflake Computing.
  • 🎧 Go-to podcast: Three Cartoon Avatars or Pivot, the Kara Swisher podcast.
  • ⛵Favorite Long Weekend Spot: Topsail Beach
  • 💻 How did you end up in the Triangle: I got recruited down here by a company called TogetherSoft to run product engineering for them.
  • 📺 How do you unwind at the end of the day: Probably just hanging out with my family, watching Netflix like everyone else. I am catching up on "Bridgerton" season two.
