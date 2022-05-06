If you’re looking for ways to clear your head after a stressful day, Raleigh has a handful of hot yoga studios that are worth a try. Just be prepared to sweat, and bring water and a towel — or rent one from any of these spots when you arrive.

1. 110 Yoga

Located off Blount Street, 110 Yoga is a great place to hit up if you work or live in downtown Raleigh. With an additional location in Durham, 110 emphasizes proper alignment in every pose.

2. DOSE Yoga and Smoothie Bar

DOSE is the newest hot yoga spot in town, and it was the first business to open in Raleigh’s new Glenwood South-adjacent, Smoky Hollow district in March. Beyond being a beautiful space, the studio is particularly dangerous for all of our wallets because it doubles as a smoothie bar.

Lucille’s favorite post-yoga smoothie: The Blueberry Yum Yum with vanilla protein.

3. Gratitude Hot Yoga Center

With two locations in Raleigh, the studio teaches that “gratitude is the antidote to stress,” and offers classes heated to about 90 degrees.

4. Indigo Hot Yoga & Wellness Center

Indigo, on Oberlin Road, is a great spot whether you’ve never done yoga or you’ve been practicing it forever.

Top secret: Depending on when you go, you might also run into some state elected officials doing headstands.

5. Midtown Yoga

Also founded by Dose Yoga and 110 Hot Yoga owner and founder Emily Wallace, Midtown Yoga has a minimalist design and a convenient, free parking lot. There’s a second location in Durham.