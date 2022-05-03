Mapping North Carolina's poverty rate by county

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

North Carolina's poverty rates were declining before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, new Census data shows.

By the numbers: The latest five-year figures from the 2016-2020 American Community Survey reveal 14% of North Carolina residents earned incomes below the federal poverty line ($12,760 for a single person in 2020).

That's down from 16.4% reported in the previous five-year estimate between 2011 and 2015.

Yes, but: Because of when the data was collected, it doesn't capture the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Americans.

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina reported a 38% increase in demand between 2020 and 2021.

Food bank spokeswoman Jessica Slider Whichard told Axios demand increased again in the last two months.

What they're saying: "Anecdotally, we believe this to be due to increased cost of living, particularly in the last couple months," Slider Whichard said.