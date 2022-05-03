27 mins ago - News
Mapping North Carolina's poverty rate by county
North Carolina's poverty rates were declining before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, new Census data shows.
By the numbers: The latest five-year figures from the 2016-2020 American Community Survey reveal 14% of North Carolina residents earned incomes below the federal poverty line ($12,760 for a single person in 2020).
- That's down from 16.4% reported in the previous five-year estimate between 2011 and 2015.
Yes, but: Because of when the data was collected, it doesn't capture the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Americans.
- The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina reported a 38% increase in demand between 2020 and 2021.
- Food bank spokeswoman Jessica Slider Whichard told Axios demand increased again in the last two months.
What they're saying: "Anecdotally, we believe this to be due to increased cost of living, particularly in the last couple months," Slider Whichard said.
- "Higher gas prices and grocery prices, not to mention supply chain issues, have made it harder for folks to make ends meet and stretch their budgets."
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.