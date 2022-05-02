Financial services giant Fidelity will add another 1,700 jobs at its offices in Research Triangle Park, the company told Axios.

Flashback: Last year, Fidelity said it would create more than 1,500 jobs in the Triangle.

Leslie Walden, head of Fidelity's regional public affairs, told Axios they hired nearly 2,000 employees in North Carolina last year.

What's happening: Fidelity is on a huge hiring spree, as it seeks to build more online tools and support a huge surge in individual investors over the past two years. More than 10 million Americans opened new brokerage accounts in 2020, according to research from Deloitte.

Fidelity hopes to hire 12,000 more employees nationally by September — mostly in technology and customer-facing roles.

It's a signal that they believe consumers still have a big appetite for financial products despite the market facing challenges from inflation, the war in Ukraine and supply-chain issues.

What they're saying: "We continue to see really strong business results, and lots of engagement from our customers, even though we're in a period of inflation pressures and economic uncertainty," Walden said.

The company manages 33.4 million brokerage accounts in the U.S., a figure that is up more than 40% since 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Details: Fidelity has one of its largest tech hubs in RTP, which is home to around 5,000 employees.

A portion of the new hires will be in roles like software engineers that work on its mobile apps or data scientists, Walden said.

What's next: Many of the hires will come from local universities, like UNC-Chapel and N.C. State.