If you're like us and don't have an office — or want to break from your house or cubicle, we've got a few spots you should try.

1. Idle Hour Coffee

The shop has a cozy green velvet couch, where you can snack on some of the best avocado toast in town — largely thanks to the pickled onions on top — and drink a matcha latte.

Choose from a handful of other latte flavors, grab a seat outside and enjoy this weather.

Lucille's go-to order: Rose cardamom latte

Address: 1818 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh

2. Black & White at Videri Chocolate Factory

Serving up excellent coffee from award-winning baristas Kyle Ramage and Lem Butler, Black & White Coffee's location downtown is a convenient spot for getting stuff done.

It also happens to be connected to one of the best chocolate makers around.

Of note: Located in the Warehouse District, you can take your coffee to go and walk to most parts of downtown, or stay a while on its large outdoor courtyard.

Black & White also has free parking.

Zach's go-to order: Cappuccino

Address: 327 W Davie St., Raleigh

3. The Durham Hotel

The Durham Hotel's coffee bar — located in the lobby of the 1960s-inspired hotel — has become one of the city's most popular places for business meetings.

Plus, you can wait around and grab a post-work drink at the hotel's rooftop bar overlooking downtown.

Head's up: The coffee bar closes at 2pm.

Zach's go-to order: The Durham Coffee Soda

Address: 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham

4. The Optimist

Tucked in Raleigh's Historic Oakwood neighborhood, The Optimist is one of Raleigh's coziest coffee shops. It has outdoor seating in the front and a sun-soaked patio in the back, plus a parking lot.

Head's up: It gets crowded, so you might have to wait a bit if you're set on posting up at a booth.

Lucille's go-to order: The Stacey and a melts-in-your-mouth lavender blueberry muffin

Address: 1000 Brookside Dr., Suite 109, Raleigh

5. Jubala Coffee

Jubala is Lucille's favorite spot for a coffee meeting. Located off Hillsborough near N.C. State, this coffee shop is buzzing with professionals and college kids alike. Plus, they serve made-from-scratch biscuits, and there's plenty of patio seating.

Jubala has two other locations, in North Hills and North Raleigh.

Lucille's go-to order: Biscuit with egg and pimento cheese

Addresses: 2100 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

