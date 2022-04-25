6 beachfront Airbnbs near Raleigh for summer vacation
Plan your summer beach trip with six Airbnb abodes, all less than a three-hour drive from Raleigh.
1. Ocean View Condo at Carolina Beach
This top floor condo offers an incredible view of the ocean while being a short walk away from the beach.
- Location: Carolina Beach
- Features: Swimming pool, free parking, large deck overlooking the ocean
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $150 per night
2. The Loft
This NY-style penthouse is just steps from the beach.
- Location: Wrightsville Beach
- Features: Free parking, beach access, fully renovated
- Space: 5 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $303 per night
3. Atlantic Beach Cottage
This cottage is just a block from Atlantic Beach access and complete with a screened front porch, an open deck and grill, full kitchen and flatscreen TVs.
- Location: Atlantic Beach
- Features: Dog-friendly, free parking, grill, washer and dryer
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $153 per night
4. Second-Row Cottage at Topsail Beach
Do your beach vacation right in this spacious home with panoramic views, covered porches, and beach-themed interior. It's a short walk from the water.
- Location: Topsail Beach
- Features: Sun decks front and back with furniture, enclosed outside shower, gas grill, free parking
- Space: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $362 per night
5. A-Frame Sun Shack
This comfy duplex on Carolina Beach is located a very short walk to the beach, local restaurants and the boardwalk.
- Location: Carolina Beach
- Features: Pets allowed, free parking, fully stocked kitchen
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $458 per night
6. Lumina by the Sea Retreat
This intimate Wrightsville home is the quintessential romantic getaway rental.
- Location: Wrightsville Beach
- Features: Free driveway parking with electric vehicle charger, beach cruiser bikes available
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $246 per night
