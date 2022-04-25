6 beachfront Airbnbs near Raleigh for summer vacation

Plan your summer beach trip with six Airbnb abodes, all less than a three-hour drive from Raleigh.

This top floor condo offers an incredible view of the ocean while being a short walk away from the beach.

Location: Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach Features: Swimming pool, free parking, large deck overlooking the ocean

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $150 per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This NY-style penthouse is just steps from the beach.

Location: Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach Features: Free parking, beach access, fully renovated

5 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $303 per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This cottage is just a block from Atlantic Beach access and complete with a screened front porch, an open deck and grill, full kitchen and flatscreen TVs.

Location: Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach Features: Dog-friendly, free parking, grill, washer and dryer

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $153 per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Do your beach vacation right in this spacious home with panoramic views, covered porches, and beach-themed interior. It's a short walk from the water.

Location: Topsail Beach

Topsail Beach Features: Sun decks front and back with furniture, enclosed outside shower, gas grill, free parking

8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $362 per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This comfy duplex on Carolina Beach is located a very short walk to the beach, local restaurants and the boardwalk.

Location: Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach Features: Pets allowed, free parking, fully stocked kitchen

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $458 per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This intimate Wrightsville home is the quintessential romantic getaway rental.

Location: Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach Features: Free driveway parking with electric vehicle charger, beach cruiser bikes available

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $246 per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

