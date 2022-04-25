25 mins ago - Things to Do

6 beachfront Airbnbs near Raleigh for summer vacation

Maxwell Millington
A-Frame Sun Shack. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Plan your summer beach trip with six Airbnb abodes, all less than a three-hour drive from Raleigh.

1. Ocean View Condo at Carolina Beach

This top floor condo offers an incredible view of the ocean while being a short walk away from the beach.

  • Location: Carolina Beach
  • Features: Swimming pool, free parking, large deck overlooking the ocean
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $150 per night
Ocean View Condo
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Ocean view condo interior
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. The Loft

This NY-style penthouse is just steps from the beach.

  • Location: Wrightsville Beach
  • Features: Free parking, beach access, fully renovated
  • Space: 5 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $303 per night
Outside of condo at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area in condo at Wrightsville Beach
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Atlantic Beach Cottage

This cottage is just a block from Atlantic Beach access and complete with a screened front porch, an open deck and grill, full kitchen and flatscreen TVs.

  • Location: Atlantic Beach
  • Features: Dog-friendly, free parking, grill, washer and dryer
  • Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $153 per night
Living room area in cottage at Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Kitchen and dining area in cottage at Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
4. Second-Row Cottage at Topsail Beach

Do your beach vacation right in this spacious home with panoramic views, covered porches, and beach-themed interior. It's a short walk from the water.

  • Location: Topsail Beach
  • Features: Sun decks front and back with furniture, enclosed outside shower, gas grill, free parking
  • Space: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $362 per night
Topsail Beach Airbnb
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Topsail interior
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
5. A-Frame Sun Shack

This comfy duplex on Carolina Beach is located a very short walk to the beach, local restaurants and the boardwalk.

  • Location: Carolina Beach
  • Features: Pets allowed, free parking, fully stocked kitchen
  • Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $458 per night
a frame shack exterior
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
inside shack
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
6. Lumina by the Sea Retreat

This intimate Wrightsville home is the quintessential romantic getaway rental.

  • Location: Wrightsville Beach
  • Features: Free driveway parking with electric vehicle charger, beach cruiser bikes available
  • Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $246 per night
Exterior of beach house
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Lumina Wrightsville Beach
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

🚨 Subscribe for more: Axios Raleigh will officially launch on May 2. Sign up to receive our free weekday newsletter and get all the news you need to start your day.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more