It's never a bad idea to get out of town during Phoenix's notoriously hot summers, but you can also keep cool with a staycation here in the Valley. The big picture: Great Wolf Lodge is a hotel, resort and indoor water park in Scottsdale, part of a chain with 23 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

There are water activities for kids of all ages, including a wading pool with small slides for the little ones, a wave pool and large slides.

They also have arts and crafts, exploratory games, an obstacle course, dance parties and children's story hour.

Zoom in: Prices vary depending on the date. The website currently shows rooms starting at $329 for a Friday night and $349 for a Saturday, with rates dropping by more than $100 if you go on a weekday.

Rates will get more expensive in July.

My thought bubble: My family just took our second trip to Great Wolf Lodge and my kids absolutely love the place.

The wave pool was a big hit, and the kids enjoyed exploring the lodge with their electronic wands.

Pro tip: They'll let you in the pools before you can check into your room, and you can still hang out after you check out. So make the most of it!