Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We've got you covered.

🚘 Martin Auto Museum car show

Check out cars, live music, vendors and food trucks at the Martin Auto Museum from 7:30am to noon Saturday.

Admission: $15.

🔦 Flashlight Nights

Explore the Desert Botanical Garden after dark with this summer tradition, which runs most Saturday nights through September 14.

Admission: $16.95.

🧛 Vampire Weekend

Make this weekend a Vampire Weekend with their "Only God Was Above Us" tour Sunday at Arizona Financial Theatre.

Tickets available at various prices.

ğŸŽ¤ Alanis Morissette

We're here to remind you that Morissette is bringing "The Triple Moon Tour" to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater at 7pm Sunday.

Tickets starting at $34

💚 Glow in the Dark Messy Fest

Bring the kids for glow-in-the-dark crafts, a foam party and more at Avondale's Civic Center Library, starting at 6pm Saturday.

Free!

🇲🇽 Circus Mexicus

If you're feeling adventurous this weekend, head down to Rocky Point for a three-day musical celebration organized and headlined by Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Thursday through Sunday.