A mock-up of one of the anti-Trump billboards in Phoenix. Courtesy of Republican Voters Against Trump

"I Won't Vote for a Convicted Felon" billboards popped up around the Valley this week, featuring a former Arizona Trump voter who has changed his tune. Why it matters: Republicans Voters Against Trump launched the ad blitz as part of a campaign in four of six states, including ours, expected to decide the presidential election.

Zoom in: 73-year-old Phoenix resident Kevin Wenker told Axios he isn't a fan of President Biden's border policies and "laid back" governing style but will vote for him because he fears the country won't survive another Trump presidency.

The lifelong Republican, a retired Lutheran minister, said he supported Donald Trump in 2016 "and has repented ever since."

He told us he'd hoped Trump would grow into "a statesman" but quickly realized his "name calling" and refusal to take responsibility for his actions wouldn't stop.

The intrigue: Republican Voters Against Trump reached out to Wenker after he was interviewed in a 2021 Los Angeles Times story about disillusioned Trump voters, he said.

Wenker said he was happy to participate in the new campaign highlighting Trump's recent hush money trial conviction because "I cannot imagine a felon being the president of the United States."

The other side: "This is nothing more than a desperate ploy by idiotic and brain-dead Never Trumpers who are clearly suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome because President Trump continues to dominate in the polls and fundraising," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement to Axios.