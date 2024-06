Share on email (opens in new window)

Santo Arcadia's Nicole Long and Mayor Kate Gallego sip The Phoenix. Photo: Courtesy of city of Phoenix

Phoenix officially has its own cocktail — a delightfully refreshing sipper that might make our summer heat a bit more tolerable. The big picture: Mayor Kate Gallego, the Arizona Restaurant Association and Pour Form Consulting organized the Spirit of Phoenix contest to determine the best Phoenix-inspired cocktail.

Expert mixologists whittled down 70 entries to the top four, which have been available for sampling at bars across the city since April. The public was encouraged to cast a vote for their favorite.

Driving the news: The top vote-getter was revealed over the weekend on the inaugural 602 Day.

Nicole Long from Santo Arcadia designed the winning drink — now known as The Phoenix — which includes tequila and locally grown ingredients.

How to make it: Shake in tin with:

2 oz. Milagro reposado tequila

1 oz. chiltepín mesquite honey syrup

1 oz. lemon juice

1/4 oz. prickly pear syrup

Garnish: dehydrated lemon and peppers

What they're saying: "The only (other) known city named cocktail would be the Manhattan. Other cocktails definitely are considered to represent states or to represent a city but not specifically named for it like that," Pour Form Consulting owner Jax Donahue told KJZZ.