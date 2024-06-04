Share on email (opens in new window)

Adapted from EPRI; Map: Axios Visuals Artificial intelligence is having a moment — but it's going to need an astounding amount of energy to thrive. Why it matters: Data center hubs like metro Phoenix are expected to grow in order to meet increased demand, and that could strain water resources and increase carbon dioxide emissions.

The big picture: Data centers are the physical buildings that house IT equipment for data storage and processing used by major technology companies.

Phoenix — with its relatively low energy costs and low risk of natural disaster — has become a magnet for these facilities.

It was the second largest growth market in the U.S., behind northern Virginia last year, with nearly 7 million square feet of inventory and another 5.5 million planned or under construction, according to commercial real estate firm JLL.

State of play: The share of electricity consumption by Arizona data centers could more than double by 2030, per a new report from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

This would be largely attributable to expanding use of energy-hogging generative AI models, per EPRI.

Stunning stat: AI queries, like ChatGPT requests, are estimated to require 10 times the electricity of traditional Google queries, EPRI found.

By the numbers: Arizona data centers consumed nearly 7.5% of the state's electricity last year, but could drain 16.5% in 2030 in the highest growth scenario.

Nationally, ERPI expects data centers to account for up to 9.1% of U.S. electricity by 2030.

The intrigue: It remains to be seen which balance of fuels — gas, renewables, coal, batteries, nuclear and more — will meet this added thirst.

A new TD Cowen report projects most imminent data center growth will be supported by natural gas.

Threat level: Data centers are also notorious water guzzlers.

Water is used to cool the building interiors, which are warmed by servers and other equipment.

Between the lines: The data center industry is investing in more sustainable alternatives to quell water and emissions concerns.

They're introducing waterless cooling technology, water recycling and other conservation techniques.

ERPI is working with industry groups to pursue backup generators powered by "clean fuels."

What we're watching: Some metro Phoenix cities are taking a step back from data center development.

Mesa, which has permitted multiple facilities along its Elliot Road Tech Corridor, is no longer actively recruiting data centers, former economic development director Bill Jabjiniak told AZ Big Media last year.

Data centers take up a lot of land but employ relatively few people, making them less valuable in the long term than manufacturing facilities that bring hundreds or thousands of high-wage jobs.

Yes, but: That hasn't stopped data centers from going up in other parts of the Valley.