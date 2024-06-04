6 hours ago - News

Generative AI is expected to drive up energy use at Arizona data centers

headshot
headshot
A U.S. map shows the projected data center share of 2030 electricity use, assuming the average of four growth scenarios and that non-data center loads grow at 1% annually. Data centers in Virginia are projected to take 36% of the electricity share. North Dakota is second highest, projected at 23%. Seven states are projected to see shares between 10% and 20%. 35 states are projected to see shares of less than 10%. Seven other states are projected at zero.
Adapted from EPRI; Map: Axios Visuals

Artificial intelligence is having a moment — but it's going to need an astounding amount of energy to thrive.

Why it matters: Data center hubs like metro Phoenix are expected to grow in order to meet increased demand, and that could strain water resources and increase carbon dioxide emissions.

The big picture: Data centers are the physical buildings that house IT equipment for data storage and processing used by major technology companies.

  • Phoenix — with its relatively low energy costs and low risk of natural disaster — has become a magnet for these facilities.
  • It was the second largest growth market in the U.S., behind northern Virginia last year, with nearly 7 million square feet of inventory and another 5.5 million planned or under construction, according to commercial real estate firm JLL.

State of play: The share of electricity consumption by Arizona data centers could more than double by 2030, per a new report from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

  • This would be largely attributable to expanding use of energy-hogging generative AI models, per EPRI.

Stunning stat: AI queries, like ChatGPT requests, are estimated to require 10 times the electricity of traditional Google queries, EPRI found.

By the numbers: Arizona data centers consumed nearly 7.5% of the state's electricity last year, but could drain 16.5% in 2030 in the highest growth scenario.

  • Nationally, ERPI expects data centers to account for up to 9.1% of U.S. electricity by 2030.

The intrigue: It remains to be seen which balance of fuels — gas, renewables, coal, batteries, nuclear and more — will meet this added thirst.

  • A new TD Cowen report projects most imminent data center growth will be supported by natural gas.

Threat level: Data centers are also notorious water guzzlers.

  • Water is used to cool the building interiors, which are warmed by servers and other equipment.

Between the lines: The data center industry is investing in more sustainable alternatives to quell water and emissions concerns.

What we're watching: Some metro Phoenix cities are taking a step back from data center development.

  • Mesa, which has permitted multiple facilities along its Elliot Road Tech Corridor, is no longer actively recruiting data centers, former economic development director Bill Jabjiniak told AZ Big Media last year.
  • Data centers take up a lot of land but employ relatively few people, making them less valuable in the long term than manufacturing facilities that bring hundreds or thousands of high-wage jobs.

Yes, but: That hasn't stopped data centers from going up in other parts of the Valley.

  • QTS is building an 85-acre campus at 40th Street and Loop 202 that will eventually have five buildings.
  • And the company is proposing a 3 million-square-foot, 16-building campus in Glendale, the Phoenix Business Journal reported last month.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more