Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop is a top-shelf drinking destination, per a new national list.

The big picture: Esquire rated it one of the best bars in the U.S. for its natural wine selection and dance party vibes.

Zoom in: Sauvage moved into the Helen Anderson house at McDowell Road and Third Avenue last year after operating out of the Churchill since 2018.

The historic English Cottage Revival-style building has hosted many businesses throughout the years, including HobNob's Coffee House and Luana's Coffee and Beer.

But we agree with Esquire that "its current incarnation is definitely the most fun."

ğŸŽ© Hat tip to reader Asha D. — an OG Sauvage stan who recommended the bar for our local's guide to 36 hours in Phoenix.