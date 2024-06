Grindr is celebrating Pride with "the great American road trip (but make it gay)," with a special stop in Phoenix on Monday. The big picture: The dating app launched a bus tour that is stopping in 10 cities to help users up their game.

The bus will include two portrait photography studios for taking the best profile picture, free swag and giveaways, local drag queens and more.

A care team will also be on hand to provide information on LGBTQ+, gender-affirming, and sexual health and wellness care.

What they're saying: "It's our 15th anniversary this year, which is quite a big deal because we're one of the OG gay dating apps. So for Pride Month we wanted to hit the road and get out to our community," Grindr social media director Benjamin Cooper told Axios.

🚍 Driving the news: The Grindr bus rolls into Charlie's at 8pm and the event runs until midnight.