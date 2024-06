โ›บ The Phoenix City Council expanded its urban camping ban to prohibit people from sleeping, cooking and camping near schools, day care centers, shelters and parks. (AZcentral)

๐Ÿง‘โ€โš–๏ธ Three men filed a lawsuit against American Airlines on Wednesday accusing the company of "blatant and egregious racial discrimination" for temporarily removing them and five other Black passengers from a Phoenix flight after a complaint about body odor. (Axios)

๐Ÿงข Phoenix-based sportswear company Noggin Boss, which sells oversized ball caps, inked a deal to sell licensed hats displaying the Olympic and Team USA logos ahead of this summer's Olympic Games. (Phoenix Business Journal)

๐Ÿ” White Castle will open its third Arizona location in Goodyear on June 11. (KTAR)