The former Jack in the Box on Central Avenue south of Osborn Road, which will open as a Señor Taco Express in June. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

A drive-through taco shop will take the place of a shuttered Jack in the Box restaurant that's sat vacant for years in the heart of central Phoenix. The big picture: Jack in the Box on Central Avenue across from Park Central Mall was a mainstay in midtown Phoenix for decades, going back to the late 1960s.

The restaurant closed in the past few years and has sat vacant on a piece of prime real estate in the heart of booming central Phoenix.

Driving the news: The building is under renovation and will soon be home to a Señor Taco Express, a local Mexican chain with locations around the Valley.

Señor Taco has 13 other restaurants in the Phoenix area, including Señor Taco Express locations in north Scottsdale and Gilbert. This will be the first location in Phoenix proper.

The building was in pretty bad shape because it had been closed for so long, Señor Taco owner Reynaldo Ruiz tells Axios, but he was encouraged to move forward because of all the redevelopment in the area.

Zoom in: The new Central Avenue location is scheduled to open June 10.

Señor Taco traces its origins to San Diego, where Ruiz's father, whom he called one of the original three pioneers of the now ubiquitous taco shop concept, opened Cotija's Mexican Grill.

Ruiz said he chose the opening date because it's the 50th anniversary of the opening of his father's restaurant.

Jeremy's thought bubble: I've never had the good fortune to try Señor Taco since they're all so far from my central Phoenix neighborhood.