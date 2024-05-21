We tried Dave's Not Chicken and you should too

"Not chicken" cauliflower-based options are on the menu at Dave's Hot Chicken. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

You probably know Dave's for hot chicken, but the L.A.-based chain is now leaning into not chicken, aka breaded cauliflower meant to emulate the crispy fried meat they're known for. The big picture: Dave's Hot Chicken started switching up its branding last year to "Dave's NOT Chicken" to celebrate its new meatless options at certain locations.

Among the veggie options now available at the Gilbert and north Phoenix locations are cauli-sliders and cauli-tenders.

State of play: My husband is a vegetarian who had the good fortune of trying the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich during its limited release in Denver last year. He loved it and has been wishing for something similar to come to Phoenix ever since.

Enter Dave's.

What to try: We got a few of the cauli-sliders, but that was a bit of a misnomer because they were the size of a large sandwich.

I am a meat-eater, so I expected the faux-chicken to leave me craving something heartier, but I was happy to be proved wrong.

Best bites: Unlike the mushy cauliflower I remember from school lunch days, the Dave's sliders stayed thick and dense after deep-frying.

The breading was well-seasoned, extra crispy and drizzled with a smoky sauce.

I felt less sluggish than I typically do after eating fast food. (Cauliflower is a health food even if it's fried, right?)