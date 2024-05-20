May 20, 2024 - News

Mesa breaks ground on first new full-service library in 25+ years

headshot
A rendering of a building with a peaked roof that says "Gateway Library."

A rendering of the new Gateway Library. Courtesy of city of Mesa

Mesa officials broke ground Saturday on the city's first new full-service library in more than 25 years.

The big picture: The 28,000-square-foot Gateway Library, near Ray and Crismon roads in the Eastmark community, will include a collaborative workspace and maker space, digital art display wall and outdoor plaza for community events when it opens next summer, according to the city.

Between the lines: Mesa's population has exploded in the past two decades, driven mainly by new development in the southeastern part of the city.

  • The project will be funded by the voter-approved 2018 general obligation bond and construction sales tax.

What they're saying: "We are excited about having an architecturally stunning, innovative library providing a much-needed service to this part of Mesa," Mesa Public Library director Polly Bonnett said in a statement.

🗣 You tell us: Is there a construction site or vacant lot in your area that you've been wondering about?

  • Let us know where it is and we'll check it out for a future edition of "What are they building?"
Kids and adults in hard hats with shovels.
Mesa officials invited local children to help with the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of city of Mesa
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more