Mesa breaks ground on first new full-service library in 25+ years

Mesa officials broke ground Saturday on the city's first new full-service library in more than 25 years.

The big picture: The 28,000-square-foot Gateway Library, near Ray and Crismon roads in the Eastmark community, will include a collaborative workspace and maker space, digital art display wall and outdoor plaza for community events when it opens next summer, according to the city.

Between the lines: Mesa's population has exploded in the past two decades, driven mainly by new development in the southeastern part of the city.

The project will be funded by the voter-approved 2018 general obligation bond and construction sales tax.

What they're saying: "We are excited about having an architecturally stunning, innovative library providing a much-needed service to this part of Mesa," Mesa Public Library director Polly Bonnett said in a statement.

