A chicken and ribs plate from Full Speed Chicken and Ribs on Roosevelt Row. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Central Phoenix isn't getting a new location of Little Miss BBQ, but you can get some chicken and ribs on Roosevelt Row from the same people who brought you one of the Valley's favorite barbecue joint. The big picture: Full Speed Chicken and Ribs opened in late April on Roosevelt Street near Fifth street.

The restaurant replaced another barbecue spot, Trapp Haus BBQ, which closed last year.

Little Miss BBQ was going to open a third location on Central Avenue just south of Thomas Road but abandoned those plans last year after they became financially untenable.

Zoom in: The new restaurant specializes in — you guessed it — chicken and ribs.

In addition to the ribs and Southern-style fried chicken thighs and tenders, they serve pulled pork.

Their beer menu includes Full Speed Red Chili, which is specially made for the restaurant by Wren House Brewing, per Phoenix New Times.

What to try: Not wanting to limit myself, I went with both chicken and ribs.

For your spice level on the chicken you can get "Southern," medium or "hottie hot hot," which, of course, is the hottest, so I went with that.

On the side, I got mac and cheese and BBQ pork and beans.

If I'd known about the specialty beer, I would've ordered one with my lunch. Maybe next time.

Best bites: The chicken was tender, juicy and delicious. The spice was kind of sweet up front, then the heat kicked in on the back end.

The ribs were succulent, and I loved the shredded pork in the baked beans.

My thought bubble: I was disappointed Trapp Haus went out of business and also disappointed to not get a Little Miss BBQ location down the street from my neighborhood. But Full Speed is a great addition to the central Phoenix barbecue scene, and I'll definitely be going back.