Roadwork on Boston Street in downtown Chandler. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Chandler

If you're planning to be in downtown Chandler over the next few months, prepare for some roadway and other projects the city is working on to improve the area. The big picture: The city recently began the first of three capital improvement projects, according to a press statement.

Last Monday, the city started the reconstruction of Boston Street between San Marcos Place and California Street.

The project will create a new drop-off zone for nearby retail and restaurants and more parking on both sides of the street.

The city is also reconstructing Wall Street from Chicago Street to Frye Road so it'll primarily serve as a pedestrian walkway linking Downtown South to the Historic Square.

What's next: In early June, Chandler will begin repaving the city hall parking lot, and reworking an adjacent alley to include concrete curbing, new lighting and a trash enclosure.

The projects are expected to be completed in early fall.

Be smart: The city is encouraging visitors to use Arizona Avenue, Chicago Street, Buffalo Street and Frye Road to access downtown businesses, and to park in the garages on the east and west sides of Arizona.