💗 A few words for Mom

There aren't enough words to adequately describe the appreciation, love and admiration we have for the mothers in our lives, but we wanted to share a few quotes that come close to capturing the wonders of motherhood.
"A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend."
— Amit Kalantri
"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow."
— Maya Angelou
"We have a secret in our culture, and it's not that birth is painful. It's that women are strong."