💗 A few words for Mom

Side by side photos of two people with their moms.

Jessica and Jeremy with their moms. Photos: Courtesy of Jessica Boehm and Jeremy Duda

There aren't enough words to adequately describe the appreciation, love and admiration we have for the mothers in our lives, but we wanted to share a few quotes that come close to capturing the wonders of motherhood.

"A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend."
— Amit Kalantri
"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow."
— Maya Angelou
"We have a secret in our culture, and it's not that birth is painful. It's that women are strong."
— Laura Stavoe

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!

