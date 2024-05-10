💗 A few words for Mom

There aren't enough words to adequately describe the appreciation, love and admiration we have for the mothers in our lives, but we wanted to share a few quotes that come close to capturing the wonders of motherhood.

"A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend."

— Amit Kalantri

"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow."

— Maya Angelou

"We have a secret in our culture, and it's not that birth is painful. It's that women are strong."

— Laura Stavoe

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!