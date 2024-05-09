Phoenix weekend events: Mother's Day, margarita crawl and more
We only have a few sub-100-degree weekends left — make this one count!
🍻 Beyond the Pint: A Four Peaks Pairing Dinner
Enjoy a four-course menu paired with Four Peaks brews at Brittlebush Bar & Grill at The Westin Kierland.
- Friday, 6:30pm; Tickets are $72.80 per person
🧑🎤 Celebrate the Music of Alice Cooper
School's (almost) out for summer, so check out the special Alice Cooper exhibit at the Musical Instrument Museum Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.
- Included with museum admission.
👟 Phoenix Got Sole
Calling all sneakerheads: Buy, sell and trade shoes and clothes at the Phoenix Convention Center Saturday. Scottsdale resident Johnny Football will host.
🍹 May-garita Pub Crawl
Make Jimmy Buffet proud by donning your finest margarita-inspired gear and drinking your way through downtown Phoenix.
- Check in at The Kettle Black Kitchen & Pub at 4:30pm Saturday; Tickets are $19 and must be purchased in advance
🌵 Mother's Day in the Garden
Take mom to the Desert Botanical Garden to enjoy live music, crafts and more. Sunday from 9am-3pm.
- Moms are free with the purchase of another admission!
🧘♀️ Mother's Day Retreat at Hunkapi Farms
Treat mom to some zen with yoga and brunch in a peaceful corner of the Valley.
- Sunday 9am-12pm. Tickets are $85.
