The Phoenix Suns fired first-year head coach Frank Vogel on Thursday, less than two weeks after his first season ended with a devastating sweep in the first round of the playoffs. Why it matters: The Suns hoped Vogel, who won it all with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, would be the coach to finally deliver a championship to the Valley.

Instead, team owner Mat Ishbia is back to square one with limited time to capitalize on the star-studded roster he assembled by mortgaging the team's future draft picks.

The intrigue: Vogel's firing brings more upheaval to a franchise that's seen constant change since Ishbia took over early last year.

Ishbia overhauled the roster in a bid for immediate success, most notably with his blockbuster trade for superstar Kevin Durant.

Vogel's successor will be the Suns' third head coach in as many seasons. He came on board after the team fired Monty Williams.

Flashback: At a press conference last week, Ishbia wouldn't comment on whether Vogel would return for a second season in Phoenix.

"I think Frank Vogel did a lot of great things," as did others in the team's leadership, he said, "but we're going to evaluate everything."

What they're saying: "We are here to win a championship and last season was way below our expectations. We will continue to evaluate our operation and make the necessary changes to reach our championship-caliber goals," GM and president of basketball operations James Jones said in a statement on Thursday.

What we're watching: Who's up next.

Bet Arizona has former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer as the favorite for the Suns' next head coach.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is the second-best bet.

Suns veteran and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash is a long shot — but that sure would be fun to see!

The other side: There was no shortage of people who rallied to Vogel's defense and took the position that he took the fall for problems that weren't his fault.

"It was all Frank Vogel's fault!" sportswriter Bill Simmons sarcastically posted on X, noting that the Suns don't have a point guard, lacked defense around the rim, and were heavily reliant on Bradley Beal, who missed a large chunk of the season due to injuries and "cratered" in the playoffs.

The bottom line: Whoever replaces Vogel will be under a lot of pressure to make the most of a team that's viewed as having a very narrow window to win a championship.