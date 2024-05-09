A recently concluded feasibility study projected that there's enough market demand to build a new airport in north Peoria, but there's a lot of years and additional steps before it can become a reality. The big picture: Coffman Associates, the firm hired by the city to conduct the feasibility study, explained its findings to the Peoria City Council on Tuesday.

There's potential for 80 aircraft to be initially based at a Peoria airport, and that could increase to more than 200 within 20 years, Coffman's Eric Pfeifer told the council.

Pfeifer noted that 500 people are on the waiting list for hangar space at Phoenix Deer Valley Airport.

Zoom in: An analysis by Rounds Consulting Group estimated an airport would have at least a billion-dollar economic impact annually (which it touted as equivalent to hosting the Super Bowl every year) and would generate $60 million in state and local taxes.

What's next: The feasibility study is the first of six steps the city will go through, including a site selection study and an environmental study.

The entire process could take 7-10 years if the city follows FAA processes.

Friction point: Future studies will determine how much noise an airport would generate, a concern that some residents raised during the meeting.

The next steps will also determine whether an airport would create any conflicts with Luke Air Force Base.

By the numbers: The study projected that the project could cost about $150 million.

If the city follows FAA processes it would be eligible for federal grants that could cover as much as 90% of the cost.

The Arizona Department of Transportation could pay about $5 million.

The local share of the project could be an estimated $32.7 million.

Yes, but: Even if the project is eligible there's no guarantee it would get funding from the FAA's Airport Improvement Program.

Reality check: The study noted it's "very challenging" to estimate revenue and expenses for a new airport.

Coffman's analysis projected the airport could be financially self-sustaining within five years.

But the study noted that most general aviation airports aren't profitable, even ones that have operated for decades.

The bottom line: "It is the conclusion of this study that consideration of a new general aviation airport located in the north Peoria area is feasible," the report stated.