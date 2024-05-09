Lawmakers that year approved a plan spearheaded by then-Gov. Doug Ducey to increase teacher pay 20% by 2020, a goal most districts failed to meet.
GOP lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs are now advocating separate plans to increase teacher pay through state land trust proceeds in the reauthorization of Proposition 123.
What they're saying: Arizona Education Association president Marisol Garcia said the gains were "encouraging" and attributed them to "historic investments" in the budget that lawmakers passed in 2022.
But she partly attributed those salary increases to federal COVID relief funding that will dry up at the end of the school year, along with one-time state funding.
"Arizona continues to rank near the bottom nationally in per-pupil spending on public education, and we still struggle to recruit and retain experienced, passionate educators," she said in a statement to Axios.