Scottsdale is famous for its pristine golf courses, but the hottest place to swing your clubs this summer may be a hotel rooftop pool bar.

The big picture: The Scottsdale W hotel and sports simulator Bushwood Sims are teaming up to offer a rooftop golf simulation experience.

"Golf meets rooftop pool. It's the most 'Scottsdale' thing to happen to Scottsdale," Bushwood Sims says on its website.

Zoom in: Golfers get 90 minutes on the simulator at the Scottsdale W's Wet Deck. Bushwood Sims provide the clubs and balls, you provide the swing.

A Bushwood Sims caddy meets you in the hotel lobby and escorts you to the rooftop pool area

You can choose from more than 500 golf courses or hunting simulations and virtual reality gaming.

Between the lines: The simulator launches at Scottsdale W's Memorial Day pool party and runs through Labor Day.