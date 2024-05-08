3 hours ago - News

Scottsdale's the place for a luxury rooftop golf simulator this summer

headshot
Three people carry golf bags on a rooftop patio area.

Photo courtesy of Mack Media Relations

Scottsdale is famous for its pristine golf courses, but the hottest place to swing your clubs this summer may be a hotel rooftop pool bar.

The big picture: The Scottsdale W hotel and sports simulator Bushwood Sims are teaming up to offer a rooftop golf simulation experience.

  • "Golf meets rooftop pool. It's the most 'Scottsdale' thing to happen to Scottsdale," Bushwood Sims says on its website.

Zoom in: Golfers get 90 minutes on the simulator at the Scottsdale W's Wet Deck. Bushwood Sims provide the clubs and balls, you provide the swing.

  • A Bushwood Sims caddy meets you in the hotel lobby and escorts you to the rooftop pool area
  • You can choose from more than 500 golf courses or hunting simulations and virtual reality gaming.

Between the lines: The simulator launches at Scottsdale W's Memorial Day pool party and runs through Labor Day.

  • Weekday sessions start at $99. Weekend sessions for parties of up to six start at $300.
  • If you're really looking to splurge, you can get a half-day weekend pool party for $3,500.
  • Reservations opened last week, and the first available date is May 27.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more