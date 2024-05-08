Scottsdale's the place for a luxury rooftop golf simulator this summer
Scottsdale is famous for its pristine golf courses, but the hottest place to swing your clubs this summer may be a hotel rooftop pool bar.
The big picture: The Scottsdale W hotel and sports simulator Bushwood Sims are teaming up to offer a rooftop golf simulation experience.
- "Golf meets rooftop pool. It's the most 'Scottsdale' thing to happen to Scottsdale," Bushwood Sims says on its website.
Zoom in: Golfers get 90 minutes on the simulator at the Scottsdale W's Wet Deck. Bushwood Sims provide the clubs and balls, you provide the swing.
- A Bushwood Sims caddy meets you in the hotel lobby and escorts you to the rooftop pool area
- You can choose from more than 500 golf courses or hunting simulations and virtual reality gaming.
Between the lines: The simulator launches at Scottsdale W's Memorial Day pool party and runs through Labor Day.
- Weekday sessions start at $99. Weekend sessions for parties of up to six start at $300.
- If you're really looking to splurge, you can get a half-day weekend pool party for $3,500.
- Reservations opened last week, and the first available date is May 27.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more