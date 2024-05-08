Tempe's Adventurous Stills, which touts itself as one of Arizona's only grain-to-bottle distilleries, is working to repair the damage from a fire in late April. The big picture: Adventurous Stills' tasting room is closed while they do repairs, according to an email that went out to customers Monday.

They initially hoped to reopen the tasting room by the end of May, though owner Kelly Lattig told Axios Phoenix that's "going to be a stretch."

On the plus side, no one was hurt, they lost only a couple dozen bottles, and none of the whiskey casks were ruined, which would have been "devastating and very expensive," Lattig said.

Between the lines: Adventurous Stills doesn't make whiskey in the summer, so the fire won't have much effect on production plans.

Zoom in: For now, Wild Hare Distillery, also in Tempe, is hosting some of Adventurous Stills' upcoming events.

The distillery is still accepting online orders as well, and pickups can be scheduled at Wild Hare.

Context: The fire was caused when evaporated distillate from a leaking still ignited, Lattig said.

The pressure wave from the fire damaged walls, which must be replaced, and water damage from sprinklers was extensive.

Flashback: Adventurous Stills started in 2015, specializing in small-batch whiskeys and other spirits.

Their flagship products, including Peralta Bourbon, Lost Dutchman Rye Whiskey and Fossil Creek Whiskey, are widely available at stores around the Valley.

They also have periodic special releases throughout the year — if you're looking for something to belatedly celebrate Cinco de Mayo with, they've got a limited-edition cask strength Agave Añejo.

My thought bubble: I'm a big Adventurous Stills fan (because unlike some other Arizona-based brands, they distill here in the state rather than source their whiskey from elsewhere) and I wish them the best of luck in getting the damage repaired quickly.