A new industrial park broke ground last week in a rapidly growing corner of the Valley.

The big picture: Brickyards on Ellsworth, near Ellsworth and Willis roads, just southeast of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, will be an eight-building complex with more than 900,000 square feet, according to a press release from Scottsdale-based Martens Development.

Why it matters: Martens called the southeast Valley "one of the most active industrial submarkets in the country."

While the area has boomed with large industrial buildings over the past few years, Brickyards will fill a need by serving "that homegrown business" that needs office and manufacturing space to expand, Mesa City Council member Scott Somers said in the press statement.

Zoom in: The buildings will range from about 35,000 square feet to 250,000.

Brickyards is in Mesa's foreign trade zone, which reduces or defers tariffs or duties on goods produced there.

What's next: The project's first phase, which includes seven buildings and about 600,000 square feet, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025, according to its website.

Zoom out: Martens Development in 2022 completed The Landing, a 10-building multi-use development in Mesa, and has completed a number of major projects throughout the Valley.

It's also working on the Mission Park industrial development in Mesa.