New industrial park going in near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

An artist's rendering of an industrial park office building.

An artist's rendering of the Brickyards on Ellsworth. Image: Courtesy of Martens Development

A new industrial park broke ground last week in a rapidly growing corner of the Valley.

The big picture: Brickyards on Ellsworth, near Ellsworth and Willis roads, just southeast of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, will be an eight-building complex with more than 900,000 square feet, according to a press release from Scottsdale-based Martens Development.

Why it matters: Martens called the southeast Valley "one of the most active industrial submarkets in the country."

  • While the area has boomed with large industrial buildings over the past few years, Brickyards will fill a need by serving "that homegrown business" that needs office and manufacturing space to expand, Mesa City Council member Scott Somers said in the press statement.

Zoom in: The buildings will range from about 35,000 square feet to 250,000.

  • Brickyards is in Mesa's foreign trade zone, which reduces or defers tariffs or duties on goods produced there.

What's next: The project's first phase, which includes seven buildings and about 600,000 square feet, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025, according to its website.

Zoom out: Martens Development in 2022 completed The Landing, a 10-building multi-use development in Mesa, and has completed a number of major projects throughout the Valley.

It's also working on the Mission Park industrial development in Mesa.

