Shelter dog Palm "cuts the ribbon" on the new shelter. Video: Courtesy of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control

The long-anticipated new Maricopa County East Valley Animal Care Center is officially open. Why it matters: The 84,000-square-foot shelter, built on county land at Baseline and McQueen roads in Mesa, has bigger kennels, a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic and a stress- and noise-reducing layout.

The previous shelter at Rio Salado and Loop 101, which ceased operations April 22, was 30 years old and did not allow for a "high quality of animal care," the county said in its shelter FAQ.

Flashback: The county previously planned to consolidate all shelter services by expanding its Durango location in south Phoenix.

After spending about $300,000 to study the expansion, the county determined it was not a viable solution.

In 2021, the county Board of Supervisors allocated $27 million for the new East Valley shelter.

State of play: The Bissell Pet Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all dogs six months and older adopted at county shelters until May 15.

Puppies will continue to have an adoption fee of $150.

1 fun thing: A shelter dog named Palm bit through a link of sausages in a pup-ified version of a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.