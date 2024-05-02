Phoenix weekend events: Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby and May the Fourth

Share on email (opens in new window)

There's plenty of fun to be had across the Valley this weekend. Enjoy Mariachi music, nerd out with Star Wars celebrations and more: ☄️ Galaxy STEM Fest Bring the kiddos for hands-on learning and fun, including slime-making and a demonstration of "The Force" by the Arizona chapter of the international Star Wars costuming club.

Saturday, 9am-2pm; Free!

🏇 Derby Day Club

Grab a giant hat and head to Turf Paradise for a Kentucky Derby Party with on-site horse betting and mint juleps.

Saturday, 10:45am-5pm; Tickets start at $50.

😋 Vegan Street Fair

Taste-test snacks from more than 20 plant-based vendors at PHX Beer Co.

Saturday, 11am-7pm; Admission is free and all vendors will have at least one $5 option.

⭐ May the Fourth: Star Wars Rave

DJ Darth Vader will lead a night of revelry at Thundercat Lounge to celebrate the unofficial Star Wars holiday.

10pm Saturday-3am Sunday; Free with RSVP or $5 at the door.

🪇 Cinco De Mayo Phoenix Festival

Check out lucha libre matches, local and national bands, baile folklorico and more at the Valley's largest Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Sunday, noon-10pm; Admission is $10 at the gate, or $5 before 5pm. Kids 10 and under are free.

🎶 Mariachi Sol De Mexico

Catch a mariachi concert conducted by Grammy Award nominee José Hernández at Madison Center for the Arts.