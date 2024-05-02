26 mins ago - Things to Do

Phoenix weekend events: Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby and May the Fourth

A sign that says, "TurfParadise Marketplace & Racetrack," with a carving of a person racing a horse.

Turf Paradise hosts its Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

There's plenty of fun to be had across the Valley this weekend. Enjoy Mariachi music, nerd out with Star Wars celebrations and more:

☄️ Galaxy STEM Fest

Bring the kiddos for hands-on learning and fun, including slime-making and a demonstration of "The Force" by the Arizona chapter of the international Star Wars costuming club.

  • Saturday, 9am-2pm; Free!

🏇 Derby Day Club

Grab a giant hat and head to Turf Paradise for a Kentucky Derby Party with on-site horse betting and mint juleps.

  • Saturday, 10:45am-5pm; Tickets start at $50.

😋 Vegan Street Fair

Taste-test snacks from more than 20 plant-based vendors at PHX Beer Co.

  • Saturday, 11am-7pm; Admission is free and all vendors will have at least one $5 option.

May the Fourth: Star Wars Rave

DJ Darth Vader will lead a night of revelry at Thundercat Lounge to celebrate the unofficial Star Wars holiday.

  • 10pm Saturday-3am Sunday; Free with RSVP or $5 at the door.

🪇 Cinco De Mayo Phoenix Festival

Check out lucha libre matches, local and national bands, baile folklorico and more at the Valley's largest Cinco de Mayo celebration.

  • Sunday, noon-10pm; Admission is $10 at the gate, or $5 before 5pm. Kids 10 and under are free.

🎶 Mariachi Sol De Mexico

Catch a mariachi concert conducted by Grammy Award nominee José Hernández at Madison Center for the Arts.

  • Sunday, 7pm; Tickets available from $30.
