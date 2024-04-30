There are a lot of new restaurants on the horizon at Novus Place in Tempe, but Eureka! is now open and worth checking out. State of play: Eureka! is a chain with a menu that's big on gourmet burgers, plus signature sandwiches and other entrees.

It opened its first Arizona location in Tempe at Novus Place in February.

It's 27 locations are mostly in California, with restaurants in Austin, Boise, Las Vegas and Seattle as well.

What to try: The Fresno Fig burger seemed interesting, with fig marmalade, bacon, goat cheese, arugula and spicy porter mustard.

I'm not normally big on sweet potato fries, but Eureka!'s, made with cinnamon and drizzled with honey, sounded incredible.

The unique mix of flavors, not normally associated with a burger, was delicious and did not stand out as bizarre.

I can't say enough about the sweet potato fries. They could've been a dessert and I'm already craving another order.

What's next: I didn't order a drink this time around, but Eureka! has a great whiskey selection and I'd be tempted to join their whiskey club if Tempe weren't across town for me.