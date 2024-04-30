Eureka! brings solid burgers and drinks to Tempe's Novus Place
There are a lot of new restaurants on the horizon at Novus Place in Tempe, but Eureka! is now open and worth checking out.
State of play: Eureka! is a chain with a menu that's big on gourmet burgers, plus signature sandwiches and other entrees.
- It opened its first Arizona location in Tempe at Novus Place in February.
- It's 27 locations are mostly in California, with restaurants in Austin, Boise, Las Vegas and Seattle as well.
What to try: The Fresno Fig burger seemed interesting, with fig marmalade, bacon, goat cheese, arugula and spicy porter mustard.
- I'm not normally big on sweet potato fries, but Eureka!'s, made with cinnamon and drizzled with honey, sounded incredible.
The unique mix of flavors, not normally associated with a burger, was delicious and did not stand out as bizarre.
- I can't say enough about the sweet potato fries. They could've been a dessert and I'm already craving another order.
What's next: I didn't order a drink this time around, but Eureka! has a great whiskey selection and I'd be tempted to join their whiskey club if Tempe weren't across town for me.
