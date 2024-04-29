Suns swept

The high expectations that the Phoenix Suns started the season with are distant memory after the Minnesota Timberwolves ended their postseason with a first-round sweep.

The big picture: The Suns were in win-now mode after new owner Mat Ishbia's blockbuster trade for superstar Kevin Durant and a massive offseason overhaul of Phoenix's roster.

After two years of disappointing playoff exits following their 2021 run to the NBA Finals, Suns fans had high hopes for the "big three" of Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

But the team underperformed nearly all season long, going into the playoffs as a 6-seed.

Reality check: The T-Wolves beat the Suns 122-116 last night at Footprint Center.

Zoom in: Booker and Durant combined for 82 points, but the rest of the team had a quiet night.