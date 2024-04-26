Apr 26, 2024 - News

Chips & salsa: Phoenix gets international

🌎 A new "international district" around 19th Avenue and Camelback Road is being designated by the city of Phoenix and the Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce. (ABC15)

🏀 Trey Townsend, the Horizon League player of the year who led Oakland to a first-round upset of Kentucky in March Madness, transferred to Arizona. (CBS Sports)

Chicanos Por La Causa named Alicia Nuñez as its new CEO, making her the first woman to lead the group since its founding in 1969. (AZcentral)

