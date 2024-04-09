Apr 9, 2024 - News

🥇 Our bracket winners

headshot
A group of basketball players celebrate on the court and hold up a trophy.

Connecticut celebrates last night at State Farm Stadium. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

March Madness is over and the Connecticut Huskies are leaving Glendale as the 2024 men's college basketball champions.

The big picture: UConn defeated Purdue 75-60 at State Farm Stadium, becoming the first men's team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to win back-to-back championships.

Zoom in: Last night's championship game means we've got a winner for our Axios Phoenix bracket pool as well.

  • M.J. Holt wins our men's bracket challenge. He had UConn beating Purdue in the championship game, defeating numerous others who picked the Huskies.
  • On the women's side, a reader who went by the handle ChinaDude won the bracket challenge, beating three others who had South Carolina going all the way.

What's next: Phoenix will host the 2026 women's Final Four, which will be played at Footprint Center.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Phoenix in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more