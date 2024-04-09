🥇 Our bracket winners

March Madness is over and the Connecticut Huskies are leaving Glendale as the 2024 men's college basketball champions.

The big picture: UConn defeated Purdue 75-60 at State Farm Stadium, becoming the first men's team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to win back-to-back championships.

Zoom in: Last night's championship game means we've got a winner for our Axios Phoenix bracket pool as well.

M.J. Holt wins our men's bracket challenge. He had UConn beating Purdue in the championship game, defeating numerous others who picked the Huskies.

On the women's side, a reader who went by the handle ChinaDude won the bracket challenge, beating three others who had South Carolina going all the way.

What's next: Phoenix will host the 2026 women's Final Four, which will be played at Footprint Center.