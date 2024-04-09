Apr 9, 2024 - News
Chips and salsa: RIP Lovey
🥯 Lovey Borenstein, who founded Chompie's deli in 1979 with her husband, Lou, died at age 89. (AZcentral)
🤑 A Powerball ticket sold at Circle K near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road won $1 million in Saturday's drawing. The $1.3 billion jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Oregon. (KTAR)
⚕️ Gov. Katie Hobbs signed legislation creating new protections for patients at memory care facilities. (12 News)
