Most Arizonans don't go to church or religious services
Time for a confession: More than half of Arizonans never or rarely attend church or religious services.
The big picture: The rest of the country isn't much better. The national average sits at 49%, per a new analysis of Household Pulse Survey data taken between February and March 2024.
By the numbers: Of those who do attend, 11% of Arizonans say they went to services 1-3 times a year, 5% attended 4-11 times per year, and 18% went 12 or more times.
Zoom in: More than two-thirds of Arizona adults identified as Christian, 2% Jewish and 1% Muslim, the Pew Research Center found in 2014.
- More than a quarter considered themselves religious "nones" — including about 3% who said they were atheist.
State of play: More than three-quarters of Americans say religion's role in public life is shrinking, per a recent Pew survey — the highest level since the group first started tracking such sentiment in 2001.
- Many Americans are unhappy about that, with about half of adults telling Pew both that "religion is losing influence and that this is a bad thing."
- About 57% of adults say that religion has a positive impact on American life, per Pew.
Zoom out: Vermont (75%), New Hampshire (66%) and Maine (66%) have the highest share of adults who say they never or seldom attend church or religious services.
- Mississippi (32%), Alabama (36%) and Louisiana (37%) have the lowest shares.
Friction point: Nearly half of U.S. adults say they feel at least "some" tension between their religious beliefs and mainstream culture, Pew found.
- That's up from 42% in 2020.
The bottom line: Religious service attendance has been dropping for decades, per Gallup, driven largely by "the increase in the percentage of Americans with no religious affiliation — 9% in 2000-2003 versus 21% in 2021-2023."
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.