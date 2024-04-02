Data: Household Pulse Survey; Note: Adults who say they never attend or attend less than once a year; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Time for a confession: More than half of Arizonans never or rarely attend church or religious services. The big picture: The rest of the country isn't much better. The national average sits at 49%, per a new analysis of Household Pulse Survey data taken between February and March 2024.

By the numbers: Of those who do attend, 11% of Arizonans say they went to services 1-3 times a year, 5% attended 4-11 times per year, and 18% went 12 or more times.

Zoom in: More than two-thirds of Arizona adults identified as Christian, 2% Jewish and 1% Muslim, the Pew Research Center found in 2014.

More than a quarter considered themselves religious "nones" — including about 3% who said they were atheist.

State of play: More than three-quarters of Americans say religion's role in public life is shrinking, per a recent Pew survey — the highest level since the group first started tracking such sentiment in 2001.

Many Americans are unhappy about that, with about half of adults telling Pew both that "religion is losing influence and that this is a bad thing."

About 57% of adults say that religion has a positive impact on American life, per Pew.

Zoom out: Vermont (75%), New Hampshire (66%) and Maine (66%) have the highest share of adults who say they never or seldom attend church or religious services.

Mississippi (32%), Alabama (36%) and Louisiana (37%) have the lowest shares.

Friction point: Nearly half of U.S. adults say they feel at least "some" tension between their religious beliefs and mainstream culture, Pew found.

That's up from 42% in 2020.

The bottom line: Religious service attendance has been dropping for decades, per Gallup, driven largely by "the increase in the percentage of Americans with no religious affiliation — 9% in 2000-2003 versus 21% in 2021-2023."