Betting on the Arizona Wildcats in March Madness? The odds are at least somewhat in your favor. The big picture: ESPN, FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM list Arizona, the 2-seed in the NCAA tournament's West region, as the fourth best bet to win the national championship.

And FanDuel lists the Cats as the favorite to reach the Final Four from the West region — which would have them playing on college basketball's biggest stage here in the Valley.

UofA plays its first-round game against 15-seed Long Beach State today at 11am.

Between the lines: Arizona is the third highest scoring team in college basketball this season.

They have Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love, who scores 18.1 points per game.

They give up a lot of points to opponents, but their scoring differential of 15.6 points per game is fifth best in the NCAA.

Meanwhile, 12-seed Grand Canyon University is a popular pick in some quarters to upset 5-seed Saint Mary's in the first round.

Keep an eye on Lopes star Tyon Grant-Foster, who's one of the country's top scorers at 19.8 per game.

GCU plays Friday at 7:05pm.

What they're saying: The Cats can make it to the Final Four, The Athletic wrote, but it depends on their guard duo of Love and Kylan Boswell.