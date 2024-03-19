Jeremy here. Somehow I didn't notice a new soul food restaurant that opened in my old neighborhood in north Phoenix last year, but once I realized it was there, I popped in for lunch the first chance I got.

State of play: Momma's Soul Fish & Chicken opened in 2023 at the northwest corner of 19th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Before opening their own brick-and-mortar restaurant, Momma's Soul operated out of a bar in 2022.

What I ordered: The catfish came highly recommended, but the pepper steak meal looked good enough that I decided to forgo the fish and chicken that are part of the restaurant's name.

I got the chopped steak and peppers over a side of white rice with gravy, with a little cayenne pepper on top.

It came with a side of cornbread, too.

The verdict: Outstanding. The steak was tender and savory, and was a perfect combination with the rice and gravy.

The honey-drizzled cornbread was sweet, moist and crumbly.

What's next: I passed on the catfish last time around, so I guess I'll have to go back soon.