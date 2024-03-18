Mar 18, 2024 - News

Vietnamese coffee and tea shop 7 Leaves Cafe is expanding to Arizona

A boarded up restaurant under renovation with a sign that says Burger Factory.

Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

A California-based coffee and tea shop that specializes in Vietnamese drinks is expanding to Arizona and taking over a closed-down burger shop in central Phoenix.

State of play: 7 Leaves Cafe's first Arizona store will open at the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road in April or May.

Catch up quick: The building was previously home to Burger Factory, which closed in 2021 after 22 years in business.

Context: Four brothers opened the first 7 Leaves Cafe in Orange County's Little Saigon area in 2012.

Between the lines: The menu includes specialty coffee and teas, along with sweet treats like macarons.

Jeremy's thought bubble: I was disappointed to see Burger Factory close down a few years ago — they made a mean patty melt — but I'm excited about having 7 Leaves Cafe in the neighborhood, and I can't wait to try it.

  • Keep an eye out for a review once it opens.
