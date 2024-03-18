Vietnamese coffee and tea shop 7 Leaves Cafe is expanding to Arizona
A California-based coffee and tea shop that specializes in Vietnamese drinks is expanding to Arizona and taking over a closed-down burger shop in central Phoenix.
State of play: 7 Leaves Cafe's first Arizona store will open at the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road in April or May.
Catch up quick: The building was previously home to Burger Factory, which closed in 2021 after 22 years in business.
Context: Four brothers opened the first 7 Leaves Cafe in Orange County's Little Saigon area in 2012.
- Since then the "Vietnamese American Starbucks" has expanded to 42 stores in California, Nevada, Texas and Georgia.
Between the lines: The menu includes specialty coffee and teas, along with sweet treats like macarons.
Jeremy's thought bubble: I was disappointed to see Burger Factory close down a few years ago — they made a mean patty melt — but I'm excited about having 7 Leaves Cafe in the neighborhood, and I can't wait to try it.
- Keep an eye out for a review once it opens.
