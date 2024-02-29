Looking for something to do in the Valley this weekend? We've got you covered.
Melrose Street Fair
Enjoy a day of live music, vendors, local artisans, food trucks, a kids' zone and other entertainment in the heart of the Melrose District.
- Free admission from 11am-5pm Saturday.
Brick Fest Live
Bring the kids to this touring Lego extravaganza at Mesa's Bell Bank Park, with life-size models and do-it-yourself building fun.
- $25 general admission, 9am-5pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday.
Glendale Folk and Heritage Festival 2024
Check out music, arts, crafts, food, workshops and more at Historic Saguaro Ranch.
- Free admission, 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Tolleson Latin Music Festival
Take in some Latin music, along with food, vendors, a car show, a kids' zone and more.
- Free admission, 1-10pm Saturday and 12-8pm Sunday.
Downtown Chandler BBQ Festival
Feast on delicious barbecue at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with some live music, games and drinks from local breweries and distilleries.
- Free admission, 11am-8pm Saturday and 11am-6pm Sunday.
Persian New Year Festival
Celebrate Nowruz, the Persian new year, in Old Town Scottsdale with food, music, art, a tea house, a children's area and more.
- $10 admission, 11am-6pm Saturday.