Robin Reed (second from right) during a taping a Social Television Network taping. Photo: Courtesy of Michael Langley

Robin Reed, president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, has died unexpectedly. The big picture: Valley leaders remembered Reed as an effective leader, inspiring businessperson and a champion for local businesses after news of his death broke Thursday.

What they're saying: "Robin helped build a thriving, diverse corporate community in Phoenix by lifting up countless entrepreneurs and small business owners. He unquestionably leaves a powerful legacy," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego posted on X.

Zoom in: Reed launched multiple businesses over his 40-year career and ran a corporate consulting firm and sustainability solutions company at the time of his death, per LinkedIn.