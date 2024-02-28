Feb 28, 2024 - News

TikTok food critic Keith Lee is buying meals at struggling Mesa restaurant

A man on a basketball court posing for a selfie.

TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee in June 2023. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

TikTok food critic Keith Lee is in the Valley this week taste-testing restaurants for his 15.9 million followers, and he's giving locals an opportunity to try a struggling Korean corn dog shop on his dime.

Why it matters: Lee's ability to boost restaurant business has been dubbed the "Keith Lee Effect" and made his visits highly sought after for local food scenes.

The big picture: Lee gave Myungrang Hotdog Mesa $2,500 to pay for the meals of the next few hundred customers, he revealed in a TikTok video Tuesday night.

  • "[The owner] didn't sound like he was confident that enough customers were going to come in to use $2,500 worth of food, but I told him, 'You never know. God is amazing,'" Lee said.

Catch up quick: The restaurant's owners reached out to Lee after he announced his Arizona visit last week.

  • The email, which Lee shared on TikTok, explained that the shop had been slow and they were struggling to keep it open.
  • "We HAVE to make this work to provide for our two little ones," they wrote.

Zoom in: Lee stopped into the completely empty shop and bought a variety pack, which included five dog flavors: Original with Sugar, Potato Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Squid-ink & Mozzarella, Sweet Potato and Mozzarella Ramen.

Lee's thoughts: As a "texture person" Lee was fond of the crispy casings on each of the corn dogs, and encouraged customers to go heavy on dipping sauces — especially the sweet chili one.

What we're watching: Which Valley spots Lee and his crew hit next.

  • He's already been to Mesa institution República Empanada, to which he (unsurprisingly) gave a rave review.
