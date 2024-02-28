TikTok food critic Keith Lee is buying meals at struggling Mesa restaurant

Share on email (opens in new window)

TikTok food critic Keith Lee is in the Valley this week taste-testing restaurants for his 15.9 million followers, and he's giving locals an opportunity to try a struggling Korean corn dog shop on his dime. Why it matters: Lee's ability to boost restaurant business has been dubbed the "Keith Lee Effect" and made his visits highly sought after for local food scenes.

The big picture: Lee gave Myungrang Hotdog Mesa $2,500 to pay for the meals of the next few hundred customers, he revealed in a TikTok video Tuesday night.

"[The owner] didn't sound like he was confident that enough customers were going to come in to use $2,500 worth of food, but I told him, 'You never know. God is amazing,'" Lee said.

Catch up quick: The restaurant's owners reached out to Lee after he announced his Arizona visit last week.

The email, which Lee shared on TikTok, explained that the shop had been slow and they were struggling to keep it open.

"We HAVE to make this work to provide for our two little ones," they wrote.

Zoom in: Lee stopped into the completely empty shop and bought a variety pack, which included five dog flavors: Original with Sugar, Potato Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Squid-ink & Mozzarella, Sweet Potato and Mozzarella Ramen.

Lee's thoughts: As a "texture person" Lee was fond of the crispy casings on each of the corn dogs, and encouraged customers to go heavy on dipping sauces — especially the sweet chili one.

What we're watching: Which Valley spots Lee and his crew hit next.