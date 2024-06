When a reader recently recommended Xolo Tacos in north Phoenix, this lover of Mexican food and native of that part of town couldn't resist. Catch up quick: Xolo, which opened at Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road about a year ago, is a sister concept to Maskadores Taco Shop, a lucha libre-themed chain that we reviewed last year.

While Maskadores is a more casual, fast food-style spot with a festive vibe, Xolo has the feel of a conventional sit-down Mexican restaurant.

They've got one thing in common: Both are delicious.

What I ordered: I had my eye on the mole enchiladas, but after asking my server for a recommendation, I went with the souiza enchiladas.

They come smothered in souiza sauce made from tomatillo green salsa and jalapeƱo cream cheese.

The verdict: Fantastic. The sauce was creamy and tangy. It didn't pack much spice, which I'm always looking for, especially when it comes to Mexican food. But it didn't matter.

What's next: I'm going back soon for those mole enchiladas.