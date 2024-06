A state-of-the-art veterinary pharmacy is going up near the Chandler Airport Center, helping to fill out an area the city is eyeing as a major center for economic development. State of play: Wedgewood, which calls itself the largest compounding pharmacy in the U.S., is building a 90,000-square-foot veterinary pharmacy on Northrop Boulevard, between Chandler Municipal Airport and Loop 202. It's replacing a smaller Scottsdale facility.

The building's shell is completed and the company is now working on internal improvements, Chandler economic development director Micah Miranda told Axios Phoenix.

It's expected to open in early 2025 and employ about 250 people by 2027.

Why it matters: Chandler Airport Center is the city's "least mature employment corridor" and contains its "largest remaining landmass available for development," Miranda said.

The city is targeting high-wage, high-capital investment employers for the area, which it hopes will eventually rival Chandler's Price Corridor, which runs from around Ray Road to the Intel Ocotillo Campus, in terms of job density.

Miranda said Chandler is recruiting industries like advanced manufacturing, aerospace, aviation, advanced business services and IT for the airport center, and wants to steer clear of warehouse distribution.

Zoom out: Wedgewood joins other noteworthy companies that have opened in the area recently, including Edwards, a vacuum and exhaust system supplier for semiconductor manufacturers; and telecommunications equipment company Viavi Solutions.