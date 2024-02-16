An Arizona proposal to permit psilocybin use for mental health treatment has garnered bipartisan support. Why it matters: An emerging body of research indicates that psilocybin is an effective treatment for a variety of medical problems. States including Oregon and Colorado have already decriminalized supervised use.

What happened: A Senate committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill that would legalize psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic use and permit therapy centers where the drug could be administered.

The bill now goes to the full Senate.

A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs declined to comment on her position on the bill.

Catch up quick: The budget approved last year included a $5 million grant program for researchers to conduct clinical trials to study the effects of "whole mushroom psilocybin" on post-traumatic stress disorder, long COVID symptoms, depression, anxiety, chronic pain and other conditions.

Yes, but: Lawmakers accidentally made the grant funding non-lapsing, meaning it wouldn't carry over after the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. That means recipients won't have enough time to use the money.