Arizona psilocybin bill gets bipartisan backing
An Arizona proposal to permit psilocybin use for mental health treatment has garnered bipartisan support.
Why it matters: An emerging body of research indicates that psilocybin is an effective treatment for a variety of medical problems. States including Oregon and Colorado have already decriminalized supervised use.
What happened: A Senate committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill that would legalize psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic use and permit therapy centers where the drug could be administered.
- The bill now goes to the full Senate.
- A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs declined to comment on her position on the bill.
Catch up quick: The budget approved last year included a $5 million grant program for researchers to conduct clinical trials to study the effects of "whole mushroom psilocybin" on post-traumatic stress disorder, long COVID symptoms, depression, anxiety, chronic pain and other conditions.
Yes, but: Lawmakers accidentally made the grant funding non-lapsing, meaning it wouldn't carry over after the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. That means recipients won't have enough time to use the money.
- In order for grant recipients to be able to access funds, the Legislature must approve a change in the law.
- That bill passed a House committee in January and now must go to the full House for a vote.
