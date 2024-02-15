Data: Glassdoor; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Alice Feng/Axios

Aerospace and defense workers had the highest average salaries in metro Phoenix last year, but they still lagged behind national wages, according to an Axios analysis of Glassdoor data.

Threat level: No average salary in any industry came close to the $116,300 needed to afford the median-price home in the Valley, according to a 2023 study by real estate firm Elliott D. Pollack & Co.

How it worked: The analysis reviewed salaries of metro Phoenix jobs listed on Glassdoor last year.