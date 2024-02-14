"Nothing is off the table": WM Phoenix Open promises changes after unruly fans
Even the WM Phoenix Open has a line. That became clear last weekend when rowdy fans forced the suspension of alcohol sales and angered the golfers.
Why it matters: Organizers are now scrambling to reconcile the event's notorious party vibe, which makes it an economic behemoth, with demands from PGA players to settle it down.
The big picture: The Phoenix Open is known for its unique golf fan experience, which swaps subdued clapping for all-out revelry. But this year's fan behavior prompted unprecedented action.
- Scottsdale police arrested 54 people and ejected 211, the Washington Post reported. Last year there were 18 arrests and 102 ejections.
- Two golfers scolded unruly fans during the tournament and champion Nick Taylor told reporters the "small percentage" of bad-acting fans "needs to be cut out."
- The Thunderbirds, the organization that hosts the Phoenix Open, temporarily closed the gates and suspended alcohol sales on Saturday "in the interest of public safety."
What they're saying: "Saturday at WM Phoenix Open in 2024 is going to end up being a turning point for our tournament and our organization to make our event better," Thunderbirds executive director Chance Cozby told the Golf Channel this week.
- He said the organization is already eyeing a "complete operational change" and reviewing general admission ticket sales and its security plan for next year.
- "Nothing is off the table," he said.
Between the lines: Cozby said rain on Saturday forced fans to stay on paved areas instead of spreading out on the stadium course, causing some of the congestion and chaos.
What we're watching: Changes that could actually tone down the party — like alcohol limits — are likely to anger the event's core attendance base.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.