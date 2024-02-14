Fans cheer with stacked empty beer cups at the 16th hole Saturday at the Phoenix Open. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Even the WM Phoenix Open has a line. That became clear last weekend when rowdy fans forced the suspension of alcohol sales and angered the golfers. Why it matters: Organizers are now scrambling to reconcile the event's notorious party vibe, which makes it an economic behemoth, with demands from PGA players to settle it down.

The big picture: The Phoenix Open is known for its unique golf fan experience, which swaps subdued clapping for all-out revelry. But this year's fan behavior prompted unprecedented action.

Scottsdale police arrested 54 people and ejected 211, the Washington Post reported. Last year there were 18 arrests and 102 ejections.

Two golfers scolded unruly fans during the tournament and champion Nick Taylor told reporters the "small percentage" of bad-acting fans "needs to be cut out."

The Thunderbirds, the organization that hosts the Phoenix Open, temporarily closed the gates and suspended alcohol sales on Saturday "in the interest of public safety."

What they're saying: "Saturday at WM Phoenix Open in 2024 is going to end up being a turning point for our tournament and our organization to make our event better," Thunderbirds executive director Chance Cozby told the Golf Channel this week.

He said the organization is already eyeing a "complete operational change" and reviewing general admission ticket sales and its security plan for next year.

"Nothing is off the table," he said.

Between the lines: Cozby said rain on Saturday forced fans to stay on paved areas instead of spreading out on the stadium course, causing some of the congestion and chaos.

What we're watching: Changes that could actually tone down the party — like alcohol limits — are likely to anger the event's core attendance base.