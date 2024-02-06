The venue has been hosting local and national acts since 1991. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Valley music lovers quickly opened their pocketbooks last month to make sure the iconic Phoenix venue The Rhythm Room could keep its doors open during a financial rough patch.

Why it matters: The venue has been hosting local and national acts since 1991, and fans say losing it would have served a devastating blow to Phoenix's independent music scene.

Flashback: On Jan. 22, The Rhythm Room owner Robert Corritore launched a GoFundMe campaign to repave the parking lot.

Corritone said the venue needed $30,000 for repaving, or its insurance company would pull coverage, which is needed to host events.

"We hate to ask this, as we prefer to give rather than receive. We appreciate all the support that you've shown us in our past 32 years. The Rhythm Room hopes to continue for years to come," he wrote.

What happened: In one week, the venue raised enough for the parking lot project. The Rhythm Room will be closed April 29-30 for the repaving, per the website.