A bowl of Tan-Tan-Men My Man from Izakaya Ramen in north Phoenix. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

I'm a north Phoenix guy by upbringing and still spend a lot of time on that side of town, so I was excited to hear about a brand new ramen place there.

State of play: Izakaya Ramen opened last Thursday on Seventh Street just east of Thunderbird Road.

Chef Jared Lupin, who trained at the U.S. Army Culinary Arts Program and South Korea's Woosong Culinary Academy, touts his cooking style as "world fusion."

What I ordered: I went with the Tan-Tan-Men My Man, which features a miso-paitan broth blend with shredded roasted pork and pork belly "crack."

I also had the pork and chicken steamed bao buns.

The verdict: Wins, all around. The broth was savory and delicious, especially perfect during the (relatively) cool Phoenix winter.

The crispy pork belly was great, adding both flavor and texture, and I loved the bao buns, too.

I'd definitely recommend this place to anyone looking for a good bowl of ramen.

What's next: Izakaya Ramen plans to open a downtown Mesa location in April.