2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Reviewing Izakaya Ramen in north Phoenix
I'm a north Phoenix guy by upbringing and still spend a lot of time on that side of town, so I was excited to hear about a brand new ramen place there.
State of play: Izakaya Ramen opened last Thursday on Seventh Street just east of Thunderbird Road.
- Chef Jared Lupin, who trained at the U.S. Army Culinary Arts Program and South Korea's Woosong Culinary Academy, touts his cooking style as "world fusion."
What I ordered: I went with the Tan-Tan-Men My Man, which features a miso-paitan broth blend with shredded roasted pork and pork belly "crack."
- I also had the pork and chicken steamed bao buns.
The verdict: Wins, all around. The broth was savory and delicious, especially perfect during the (relatively) cool Phoenix winter.
- The crispy pork belly was great, adding both flavor and texture, and I loved the bao buns, too.
- I'd definitely recommend this place to anyone looking for a good bowl of ramen.
What's next: Izakaya Ramen plans to open a downtown Mesa location in April.
