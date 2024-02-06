2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Reviewing Izakaya Ramen in north Phoenix

A large bowl of soup filled with noodles, meat, greens and an egg.

A bowl of Tan-Tan-Men My Man from Izakaya Ramen in north Phoenix. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

I'm a north Phoenix guy by upbringing and still spend a lot of time on that side of town, so I was excited to hear about a brand new ramen place there.

State of play: Izakaya Ramen opened last Thursday on Seventh Street just east of Thunderbird Road.

What I ordered: I went with the Tan-Tan-Men My Man, which features a miso-paitan broth blend with shredded roasted pork and pork belly "crack."

  • I also had the pork and chicken steamed bao buns.

The verdict: Wins, all around. The broth was savory and delicious, especially perfect during the (relatively) cool Phoenix winter.

  • The crispy pork belly was great, adding both flavor and texture, and I loved the bao buns, too.
  • I'd definitely recommend this place to anyone looking for a good bowl of ramen.

What's next: Izakaya Ramen plans to open a downtown Mesa location in April.

