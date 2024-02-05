Hamadeh's brother commits $1 million in 8th District primary
Abraham Hamadeh's brother tells Axios the $1 million he donated to a super PAC backing the Republican's congressional campaign is there to stay — and there's more where it came from.
Why it matters: A GOP primary victory will almost certainly translate into a general election win in the heavily-Republican West Valley-based seat.
- And the PAC's money will go a long way toward ensuring voters know Hamadeh is endorsed by former President Trump.
State of play: The latest campaign finance reports show the pro-Hamadeh Arizona's Bold Era (ABE) PAC has received nearly all of its money from the candidate's brother, Waseem Hamadeh.
Flashback: Waseem Hamadeh loaned his brother's failed attorney general campaign $1 million in 2022, then took it back. But the refund didn't show up on filings until months later — during which time Abraham Hamadeh secured Trump's endorsement.
- The timing led some to question whether the money was intended to create false fundraising impressions.
Yes, but: Waseem Hamadeh told Axios Phoenix he won't take back this year's donation and is committed to giving more if needed.
- He said the attorney general loan was refunded because it wasn't needed yet, but noted that he still contributed a significant sum. Filings show he ultimately gave $350,000.
What he's saying: "On this one…we have no intention to get anything refunded," Waseem Hamadeh said.
- "And I've even made a commitment to the super PAC that if they need more capital we're ready to fund more because Abe's the Trump-endorsed candidate and we're going to make sure he wins,"
Zoom out: The Republican stronghold 8th District race is open after U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko opted not to run again.
Meanwhile: Blake Masters has the most money of any primary candidate thanks to the $1 million he loaned himself.
- Ben Toma follows with $340,000.
- Hamadeh raised $272,000 but will also benefit from the ABE PAC money.
- Anthony Kern brought in $115,000, nearly half of which he loaned himself.
- Trent Franks submitted no report as he said he only began fundraising last month.
