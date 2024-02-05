Hamadeh's brother commits $1 million in 8th District primary

Abraham Hamadeh speaks at a rally in Queen Creek in November 2022. Photo: Jon Cherry/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Abraham Hamadeh's brother tells Axios the $1 million he donated to a super PAC backing the Republican's congressional campaign is there to stay — and there's more where it came from.

Why it matters: A GOP primary victory will almost certainly translate into a general election win in the heavily-Republican West Valley-based seat.

And the PAC's money will go a long way toward ensuring voters know Hamadeh is endorsed by former President Trump.

State of play: The latest campaign finance reports show the pro-Hamadeh Arizona's Bold Era (ABE) PAC has received nearly all of its money from the candidate's brother, Waseem Hamadeh.

Flashback: Waseem Hamadeh loaned his brother's failed attorney general campaign $1 million in 2022, then took it back. But the refund didn't show up on filings until months later — during which time Abraham Hamadeh secured Trump's endorsement.

The timing led some to question whether the money was intended to create false fundraising impressions.

Yes, but: Waseem Hamadeh told Axios Phoenix he won't take back this year's donation and is committed to giving more if needed.

He said the attorney general loan was refunded because it wasn't needed yet, but noted that he still contributed a significant sum. Filings show he ultimately gave $350,000.

What he's saying: "On this one…we have no intention to get anything refunded," Waseem Hamadeh said.

"And I've even made a commitment to the super PAC that if they need more capital we're ready to fund more because Abe's the Trump-endorsed candidate and we're going to make sure he wins,"

Zoom out: The Republican stronghold 8th District race is open after U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko opted not to run again.

Meanwhile: Blake Masters has the most money of any primary candidate thanks to the $1 million he loaned himself.