More than half of Arizona renters are cost-burdened

Data: Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies; Chart: Axios Visuals

Over half of Arizona renters were burdened by the cost of their rent in 2022, per a report released by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies last month.

Why it matters: People spending more than 30% of their incomes on housing are often unable to save for unexpected expenses, putting them at increased risk of eviction and homelessness.

Metro Phoenix — and the U.S. — reported record homelessness last year.

By the numbers: About 25% of Arizona renters spent between 30% and 50% of their income on rent in 2022, per the new report.

Another 26% forked over more than half of their income for housing.

What they found: An extended period of rising rent prices during the COVID-19 pandemic "put unaffordability at an all-time high," researchers said.